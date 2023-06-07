Aston Villa want Man United’s Harry Maguire as part of “huge spree”



Aston Villa are keen to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United this summer, according to a new report.

Maguire looks set to leave Old Trafford after falling to fifth place in the centre back pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag.

And despite reports from The Athletic that the England man is determined to stay and fight for his place, all signs are pointing to an exit.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that “clubs were interested in January but Erik ten Hag said no at the time.

“Still, the feeling now is that the best solution is for him to leave this summer.

“There will be a meeting next week, but the idea is for Maguire to leave the club.”

And Aston Villa are set to throw their hat into the ring for the 29 year old’s services, according to Football Insider.

The outlet reports that “sources” at the Midlands club say they have “concrete interest” in him as a “‘huge’ spree” is planned.

Villa are very much on an upward trajectory, having finished seventh in the Premier League and having qualified for Europe.

Club owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris are not short of a bob or two and have seen huge progress under new manager Unai Emery.

FI notes that “[Maguire’s] wages, believed to be more than £170,000-a-week, are likely to be less of a problem for Villa than their two rivals [Spurs and West Ham].”

The outlet also remind us that the Villans made an attempt to sign Maguire in January, confirming Romano’s comments above.

Moving Maguire to Villa Park might be a better option for United than selling him to Spurs as another recent report claimed that part of the reason the London club want him is to help persuade his friend and United target Harry Kane to stay at the club.