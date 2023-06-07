Barcelona’s waiting game for Vanderson could be hijacked by Manchester United



A lot of changes are expected at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prepares to further mould the squad in his own image.

While the need for a striker and goalkeeper have been well-chronicled, it was expected that the right-back spot would not see much movement due to recent developments.

Back in January, the manager was desperate for reinforcements in that position with Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s position in doubt due to form and injury issues.

However, the former Crystal Palace star was a completely different player in the second-half of the season and was one of the success stories under the Dutch boss.

United have plenty of cover at RB

While Diogo Dalot was the undisputed starter in the first-half of the season, the Portuguese was not at his best post the World Cup but still Ten Hag sanctioned a new long-term deal for the former Porto star.

It was previously reported that the former Ajax boss is happy with the options at is disposal but SPORT have now revealed that United have not completely abandoned their plans for bringing in a new right-back.

While it was believed that Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen was one of the favourites to arrive in the summer, Monaco’s Vanderson could be the player that the Red Devils bring in.

The Spanish outlet have revealed that while Barcelona are eyeing a 2024 move for the Brazilian, their plans could be scuppered if the Reds manage to enter the race this summer.

“Barça intends to postpone the investment for the right-back for one season. And, although everything is changeable in football, the technical secretariat already has a name defined for the summer of 2024: Vanderson de Oliveira Campos.

“The signing of Vanderson will not be easy either, since he handles several offers from the Premier League, including one from Manchester United.

Vanderson deal in the pipeline?

“Barça, then, will have to convince the footballer and his professional environment (with whom, by the way, he maintains a direct line) to stay another year in the Principality to prepare his final jump to the new Spotify Camp Nou.”

The report revealed that the Catalan giants had tried to secure the 21-year-old’s signature last summer but Monaco ended up asking for €60million, which meant the deal never reached fruition.

Vanderson has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Monaco and made 39 appearances in total and bagged one goal and registered five assists.

His displays saw him rewarded with a national team call-up to play two friendly matches in June.

He is valued at €18million as per Transfermarkt and his deal with Monaco lasts until 2027 but he could depart after only one season in Ligue 1.

United have much more pressing concerns at the moment and a right-back is not required but Ten Hag might have other ideas.