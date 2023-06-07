Casemiro has reminded Manchester United what a midfielder can be

There will be a lot of Manchester United fans who, up until ten months ago, would have had absolutely no idea what it was like to watch a good defensive midfielder play for their club – save only as a distant memory.

The much-maligned ‘McFred’ axis that formed the bedrock of United sides for far, far too long, was occasionally interrupted by an ageing Nemanja Matic, if only to give supporters a glimpse into what a functioning one might look like.

But really, you would have to go back as far as Michael Carrick in his pomp about a decade ago to see quality in that position on a regular basis at Old Trafford.

“Tell them I’ll fix it.”

Five now-famous words uttered by Casemiro to his agent during Man United’s 4-0 embarrassment away at Brentford turned out to have been a promise well kept. The Brazilian completed his move to Manchester nine days later and, after a couple of weeks settling in, became arguably the most important player in the team.

Yes, the goals are coming from Marcus Rashford. Yes, the chances are being created by Bruno Fernandes. But to paraphrase Zinedine Zidane, no matter how good the paint job, it’s the engine that needs fitting first.

And Casemiro has been some engine for United this season. There probably isn’t another player in world football who would have allowed Erik ten Hag to frequently ‘get away with’ playing Christian Eriksen in midfield alongside Bruno in so many matches this season, given how attacking those two are instinctively. But that triumvirate, with the Brazilian its base, saw off Everton in its first Premier League outing and rescued a point against Chelsea in its second, before going undefeated until May. In all competitions.

Casemiro definitely provides a certain steel to the side. His 205 ball recoveries over the course of the Premier League season have come in just 2125 minutes – the guy is winning the ball back for his team roughly every ten minutes. Even putting aside his leadership qualities, positioning, and organisational skills, that on its own is immense.

But the Brazilian is more than the sum of his defensive qualities and tactical nous, as reflected in his 14 goal involvements in all competitions. He has arguably had a bigger impact on Man United’s relative success with set pieces this season (compared to year gone by, at least) than set-piece specialist Eriksen. And in open play, his discipline in diligently protecting the backline is well-matched by his knack for knowing when a gut-busting run into the box, or a no-look threaded pass is most likely to bear fruit.

Watching Casemiro’s wealth of experience in shielding his defence while supporting his offensive teammates, all while stamping his authority on the midfield battle has been among the highlights of the season. He has also shown an eerie habit of becoming exactly the player his team need him to be in any given match.

Stamford Bridge a tricky place to go, and no equaliser in sight? Here’s a Casemiro header. Carabao Cup final and you keep getting caught on the break? Have Casemiro play three positions at once and enjoy the trophy. No goalscorers could make it to Bournemouth when a win is needed to secure top four? Here’s an overhead kick from Casemiro, see you in the Champions League.

It is incredible to think that Manchester United have gone so long without genuine quality in his position. Now they have the best in the world.

(All stats are from Squawka)