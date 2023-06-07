Frank Kessie placed on the transfer list by Barcelona

With the opening of the transfer window fast approaching, clubs around Europe are plotting their summer spends.

Plenty of movement is expected across the continent as clubs build for the 2023/24 season.

As reported by Spanish media, one player that may find himself looking for pastures new is Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian has been placed on the transfer list at the Nou Camp, with Barca looking to raise funds towards their own summer budget.

Kessie has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United but it is as yet unknown whether Erik ten Hag will make a move for him this summer.

Barcelona have slapped a €35million price tag on Kessie’s head, after signing him on a free transfer a year ago.

Kessie featured heavily for the Spanish Champions this season, playing 43 times in all competitions as Barca romped to the La Liga title.

The 26-year-old only scored one league goal for the Blaugrana but it was one that will live long in the memory, with his stoppage time strike winning the Classico for the Catalan side in March

However, despite his solid season, Barca boss Xavi is ready to cash in on the midfielder and reinvest in his squad.

Kessie’s next destination remains unclear but he should not find it too difficult to secure a contract elsewhere. Inter Milan’s name has been touted, as well as a move to the Premier League with Liverpool and Tottenham looking to bolster their midfield.

Ten Hag is also looking to add quality to the middle of the park but with other targets being pursued, it would be a surprise to see Kessie make his way to Manchester.

The United boss would love to get his hands on Kessie’s midfield partner Frenkie de Jong, of course, but again a move looks unlikely.

However Ten Hag will be hoping for a busy summer at Old Trafford as he begins phase two of his revolution after a successful first season at the club.