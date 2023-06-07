Manchester United and Liverpool among host of Premier League clubs chasing Scottish wonderkid



Manchester United have always been known for their talent identification and for providing a clear pathway to the first-team.

So many academy starlets have gone on to enjoy a fantastic professional career but that had slowed down post Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement with many other academies overtaking United.

But things seem to be moving in the right direction again and fans are excited to see the next lot of superstars emerge from the club’s academy with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri already earning rave reviews.

Ryan One being eyed by a host of PL outfits

As per Team Talk, United are eyeing another talented starlet, this time from Scotland and it seems they will not be alone in this race.

Hamilton Academical teenage starlet Ryan One is attracting plenty of interest from a host of Premier League clubs and it will be difficult for the club to keep a hold of the 16-year-old.

“TEAMtalk can reveal that a host of clubs are chasing One’s signature, having been watching him for most of this season.

“One, the son of former Cambridge United striker Armand One, is a winger or a forward and now looks destined to move south of the border.

“Armand One once spent time on trial with Manchester United, and they are one of the clubs checking on his son, along with the likes of Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, and Bournemouth.”

Ryan One has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough campaign

Interestingly, the report also mentions that while Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are also in the race, the player’s head has been turned by the interest from the Premier League.

In his breakthrough season, the youngster has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals while playing both on the right and left wing as well as up front.

The young attacker has a bright future ahead of him and such has been his progress that he has already been capped by Scotland at under-17 level.

The Accies suffered relegation to the third tier this campaign which makes it nearly impossible for them to keep a hold of the highly-rated star.