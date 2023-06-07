Manchester United star Casemiro hails Alejandro Garnacho’s impact

Manchester United midfield star Casemiro has praised teammate Alejandro Garnacho and claims the teenager has a massive future ahead of him.

Both players were in action during United’s FA Cup final loss to Manchester City on Saturday with Garnacho coming off the bench to give an eye-catching display.

The Argentine teenager twice drove past opposing defenders and curled a shot narrowly wide of City keeper Stefan Ortega’s left post.

The Argentine has been sensational during his breakthrough season at Old Trafford, having made an impact in quite a few big game moments.

In 37 appearances the youngster provided six assists and scored six times, most notably a last-gasp winner versus Fulham at Craven Cottage and a composed finish versus Wolves in May.

Casemiro has clearly been impressed and when asked about his teammate’s talents, the Brazilian was quick to praise him.

“Recently he has renewed with the club,” Casemiro told Argentinian newspaper El Destape. “He is a player for whom the club contributes a lot.”

Garnacho recently signed a new five-year deal which could see him stay at Old Trafford until 2028.

His new deal marks a significant increase from the 7k a week he previously earned before putting pen to paper in April.

“He has the affection of us as players, but we also have to be careful because in the end, he is 18 years old,” Casemiro explained. “You have to go calmly so as not to burn stages.”

It was recently revealed that Garnacho only cost the club £100,000 after the Red Devils paid a compensation fee to Atletico Madrid last year.

“We know that he is a great player,” Casemiro insisted. “But he’s also great for the next 10 years at Manchester United, we’re sure he’s going to be a great player here and he’s becoming very important to us.”