Manuel Ugarte close to Paris Saint-Germain deal, snapped away from Chelsea and Manchester United



Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has undergone medical examinations ahead of a proposed transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United had been linked with Ugarte, 22, by Portuguese media only one week ago.

Chelsea, however, appeared to be the frontrunner for the Uruguayan’s signature before PSG moved into pole position over the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that Ugarte was in Paris to do his medical checks with the club with the Paris outfit set to pay €60million for his services.

He is expected to pen a long-term deal at the French capital, who are said to be close to sacking manager Christophe Galtier.

In truth, it is unlikely that United were ever seriously involved in the race for Ugarte.

With such a high name-value, the Old Trafford outfit were probably thrown in to stir up the pot more than anything.

United are in negotiations with Chelsea to acquire Mason Mount, while Adrien Rabiot – who is now a free agent having ran down his contract at Juventus – remains linked with the club following last summer’s breakdown in talks.

The media flurry which sees United often linked to hundreds of players during the transfer window was set alight a few weeks ago.

Remarkably, one journalist quipped that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – one of the best players in the world – is “on United’s radar”.

Long-term target Declan Rice is not said to be on United’s shortlist for midfielders this summer with the club being priced out of a move by West Ham; Arsenal and Bayern Munich seem to be the most interested parties whilst Todd Boehly’s trigger-happy Chelsea cannot be ruled out of the running.

Donny van de Beek is seeking an exit out of Old Trafford as he aims to rebuild his stumbling career, while Fred has been linked with a move to Fulham.

