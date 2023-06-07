Real Madrid launch ‘Operation: Harry Kane’

Manchester United’s number one priority this summer is signing a striker in order to head into next season with more goals in the team.

A haul of 58 scored across the Premier League put The Red Devils well behind those above them in the table and the lack of quality, dependable options was a clear hindrance on Erik ten Hag’s first term in charge.

Harry Kane has widely been reported to be considered the ideal candidate to fill the void at centre forward but they have been met with a number of obstacles.

Daniel Levy’s insistence that the player is not for sale would have been enough of a difficulty to make a deal seem highly unlikely on its own, but developments at Real Madrid have presented a new problem.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, the departure of Karim Benzema has seen the La Liga giants turn their attentions to the Tottenham Hotspur star.

And now Marca report that Madrid have launched their very own ‘Operation Kane’ in a bid to replace their Ballon d’Or-winning striker in earnest.

They have even pulled out of negotiations for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, who they were thought to be keen on bringing to the Bernabau this summer, in order to focus their funds and considerable pulling power on the England captain.

That pull would appear to have turned Kane’s head, with Marca claiming that the striker has already spoken to Real Madrid, and ‘given the OK’ to pursue him.

There may still be a chance of Harry Kane holding out for an offer from an English side, given his desire to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record, but the lure of almost guaranteed silverware in the Spanish capital could prove too hard to resist.

But with Real Madrid fearing that a high fee for a player in the last year of their contract could cloud Kane’s capture with the ‘shadow of Hazard ‘s arrival in similar circumstances,’ the Spanish giants are said to be unwilling to go a cent over €100m, with the hope being that €80m will be deemed acceptable.

Manchester United certainly seem able to compete at those number and could offer Harry Kane a chance to chase records and trophies alike in England, which may well be taken as a positive.

Levy will almost certainly have one price in mind for Madrid and another for United, however, with the Spurs CEO having proven in past transfer sagas that his stubbornness goes up several notches when dealing with teams he considers to be rivals.