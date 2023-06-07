Real Madrid told they will need to spend €200million to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United’s striker search is set to intensify in the coming weeks with all eyes on the opening of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to add some much needed firepower to his ranks and has informed the board of his number one target.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane has been earmarked by Ten Hag as the perfect man to lead the title charge next season.

However, Spurs are notoriously tough negotiators and Daniel Levy is not keen to sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival.

It looked as though United were the only viable option for Kane should he leave London but a Real Madrid-sized shadow is quickly appearing in the background.

Madrid have just lost their talisman Karim Benzema to Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad and are on the search for his replacement.

They seem to have decided that Kane is the ideal man to fill the huge boots of the outgoing Frenchman.

However, as reported by Spanish media, Madrid President Florentino Perez believes it will take a fee of €200million to get Kane to the Bernabeu.

Perez had spoken on the subject of signing the Spurs man and how difficult it is to deal with Levy after concluding deals for Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

“I did not ask the president of Tottenham the price because he would have told me it was worth 250 million,” he had said back then.

This eye-watering asking price conflicts with widespread reports in the English media that Spurs will be willing to sell if £100million is offered.

Despite Kane only having one year left in his current Spurs contract, the North London outfit are believed to be happy to take their chance and let him run down his contract if their asking price isn’t met.

With Kane approaching his 30th birthday, a six-figure sum looks expensive especially given his contract situation.

However, Ten Hag has decided Kane is his man and if United are to show ultimate faith in the manager’s project they should do all they can to ensure he starts next season at the Theatre of Dreams.