Tottenham Hotspur have informed Harry Kane that he will not be sold for any price in the summer



If there is one thing that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified that needs to be remedied immediately ahead of his second season it is the addition of an elite goalscorer.

Despite a third place finish in the Premier League, United were the lowest scorers among teams to have qualified for Europe while the forwards cut a forlorn figure in the FA Cup final defeat.

Marcus Rashford, who claimed two of the club’s biggest personal accolades, became the first player since Robin van Persie to score more than 30 in a campaign but he still struggles when playing as the lone No 9.

United need a top-class striker

Anthony Martial has once again suffered a long-term injury and a closer look at his injury record shows that the club cannot put their faith in the Frenchman any longer.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst is unlikely to be kept on and Ten Hag has identified Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane as the perfect striker to come in and change the fortunes of his side.

The Englishman has been on fire this season and despite missing out on the Golden Boot, managed to bag 32 goals and five assists in 49 games across all competitions.

The last time the England captain scored less than 20 goals in a campaign was ten seasons ago and his remarkable consistency is a testament to the hard work he has put in behind his game and fitness.

United are aware that Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator but the manager wanted the club to show ambition and try and force Spurs to part with their talisman.

However, 90min have now reported that whatever happens, Levy will not sell Kane to a direct rival and there are even murmurs that the striker could yet sign a new deal.

“Tottenham Hotspur have told Harry Kane they will not sell him this summer, 90min understands. Kane’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and the two parties are no closer to agreeing terms over a fresh deal.

Kane will not be sold for any price

“Sources have now confirmed to 90min Tottenham communicated to Kane that he will not be sold for any price after they had informed him Ange Postecoglou would be taking the head coach job.”

Real Madrid have been mentioned as suitors and are willing to spend big but even that might not deter Levy from holding on to his star striker.

Kane, for his part, is desperate to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record and win a trophy in the process but while the first part of his mission seems to be achievable, Spurs are in no mood to grant him a release.

Ideally, United should try to reach a deal fast and if it does not pan out, swiftly move on to other targets. They do not have time to waste especially considering the uncertainty behind the scenes with regards to the club’s takeover process.