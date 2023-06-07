Zlatan Ibrahmovic scribbles out David de Gea’s name from best players he’s played with

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from professional football last week.

The 41-year-old has officially called time on an outstanding career that spanned over two decades.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at United in the twilight of his career, between 2016 and 2018.

Despite being in his mid thirties, Zlatan certainly left his mark at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in his first season and leading United to League Cup and Europa League glory.

The Swede played with a galaxy of stars during his distinguished career and has chosen divulged a hand-written list of the best players he has ever shared the pitch with.

As reported by The Sun, one United man was close to making Zlatan’s coveted XI before having his name scribbled from the list.

David de Gea looked to have made the bench of Ibra’s selected eleven but his name looked to have then been crossed out and replaced by Brazilian ‘keeper Julio Cesar.

Despite De Gea’s recent struggles, the Spaniard was at the peak of his powers durings Zlatan’s time in England and it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see him in the squad.

However, it wasn’t to be for De Gea, who will have to make do with being third choice to keep goal for Ibrahamovic.

Gianluigi Buffon was named as his number one choice in goal, behind a back four of Lillian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta and Maxwell.

Pavel Nedved, Patrick Vieira and Xavi make up the midfield, with Leo Messi and Ronaldinho providing the stardust up front.

Humble as ever, Zlatan rounded off the team by putting himself centre-forward, with Andreas Iniesta, Clarence Seedorf, Fabio Cannavaro and Gennaro Gattuso joining Cesar on the bench.

No United players were fortunate to make Zlatan’s squad, leaving De Gea the only one to come close.