£40m rated Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United immediately



Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United now with the Denmark international firmly on Erik ten Hag’s radar.

Kane is United’s number one transfer target for the striker’s position. However, there are significant obstacles that need to be overcome before Kane signs for the Red Devils.

The England captain is likely to command a huge transfer fee. United will also need to counter heavy resistance from Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, who has more than made it clear he has no intention of selling Kane.

It is for this reason that United are exploring other targets even while they test Tottenham’s resolve to keep Kane.

The Athletic have reported that initial talks have taken place with the likes of Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

The Peoples Person had reported that Ten Hag has already spoken with Hojlund via video call weeks ago.

This season, the 20-year-old has scored nine goals in 32 Serie A games for Atalanta. He has been even more prolific for his national team, scoring five goals in two appearances.

However, there have been murmurs of discontent behind-the-scenes with the Atalanta manager who feels rumours have distracted the striker in recent months.

“His form fluctuated in recent months, amid some friction with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who said last month: He did very well after the first (part of the season), then he was called up to the national team and too many rumours distracted him, then there was the (hip) injury,” The Athletic wrote.

“The player is eager to make the move to United now and has signed with agents SEG, whose co-founder Kees Vos represents Ten Hag and is a regular visitor to the club’s training base at Carrington.”

Hojlund’s agreement with SEG only runs until the end of the coming transfer window.

Laurie Whitwell also added, “United are in separate discussions with Eintracht Frankfurt over France international Randal Kolo Muani. Murtough has held talks with the Bundesliga side about the 24-year-old, and the indications are he could cost as much as €80million.”

United have also inquired about Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The 20-time English champions are well-informed about Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus. Vlahovic’s high wages are, however, a major sticking point.

Ten Hag is keen on signing two strikers – a proven one like Kane and a young goalscorer with the potential to develop even further. But these plans depend on the summer budget which still remains uncertain.

