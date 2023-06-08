Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the world’s best 1v1 defender says Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho says teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best ‘one vs one’ defender in the world.

The 25-year-old once again finds himself a regular starter for the club, absent only six times in the last 21 games, having played a full 90 minutes during 13 of those matches.

Wan-Bissaka signed for United back in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of around £50 million and was regarded as one of the most promising young full-backs in world football.

He was consistently amongst the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team sheet and played well over 100 times during the Norwegian manager’s two full seasons.

Yet with the appointment of Erik ten Hag, the right back was seemingly cast aside and barely featured across the first four months of his new reign.

But since the New Year in particular, Wan-Bissaka’s defensive attributes have been celebrated with his performance against Manchester City at Old Trafford in January one of his personal highlights.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka, probably defending one vs one he is the best in the world, for me,” Garnacho told the Premier League’s Uncut channel. “He goes to the floor, he’s fast too so he’s difficult.”

The former Crystal Palace defender has ousted fellow right-back Diogo Dalot in recent months. The Portuguese international has found himself playing out of position or even on the bench.

There were some suggestions that Wan-Bissaka has been removed from the transfer list but his future in Manchester still remains uncertain.

Newly released stats show that Wan-Bissaka has the highest percentage (92%) of ‘dribblers tackled’ in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

However, when conversation turned to defending overall, Garnacho was quick to select fellow countryman Lisandro Martinez as the best at Old Trafford.

“I have a good relationship with him [Martinez].” the teenage sensation explained. “I also like the character he has and of course he is one of the best defenders nowadays.”