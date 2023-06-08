Bayern Munich open to selling Benjamin Pavard with Manchester United among clubs in the race



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make a lot of changes in the defensive department ahead of his second season in charge.

Players who were out on loan like Eric Bailly and Europa League champion Alex Telles are set to be offloaded along with academy graduates Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

The futures of both club captain Harry Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka are uncertain at the moment as the club will need to sell players in order to raise capital for the manager to use in the transfer market.

Defensive shake-up on the cards at United

If both or even one end up departing, the Red Devils will require backup and preferably someone who is versatile enough to handle both positions.

While the transfer rumour mill seems to suggest Serie A champion Kim Min-jae is the preferred choice, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says another defender is also on the radar.

Update #Pavard: As reported and now confirmed: He will be allowed to leave Bayern immediately. Bayern demands a transfer fee of €30-40m. ➡️ Real, Barcelona, ManCity, ManUtd and more clubs are in! @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 https://t.co/7NMnb3sYEF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 7, 2023

A lot has been written about Benjamin Pavard‘s wish to leave Bayern Munich due to being unhappy with his current role which has seen him play as right-back more than at the heart of the defence.

Plettenberg has revealed that the World Cup winner wants to leave in the summer and the Bundesliga giants are open to granting him his wish should their valuation be met.

“Update Pavard: As reported and now confirmed: He will be allowed to leave Bayern immediately. Bayern demands a transfer fee of €30-40m. Real, Barcelona, ManCity, ManUtd and more clubs are in!” he tweeted.

Pavard race heating up

The French international’s deal at Munich ends next summer and that is why the Bavarian giants are open to offloading him this summer in a bid to avoid losing him on a free.

The 27-year-old has made 42 appearances across all competitions this campaign and has netted an impressive seven goals while chipping in with an assist.

Barcelona were said to be favourites for his signature but their economic issues means some other club can trump them in the market.

Signing a versatile star like Pavard makes sense both economically and positionally for Ten Hag as not much will be used for the transfer while the player can solve two problems if required.