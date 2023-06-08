Bruno Fernandes’ impressive stats behind another impressive campaign

After suffering a narrow defeat in the FA Cup final, Manchester United’s marathon season has come to an end with eyes now firmly fixed on the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has overseen a strong maiden campaign in charge at the club, having secured Champions League football for next season as well as ending the clubs six year wait for a trophy.

The boss will now enter phase two of his Old Trafford revolution by adding numbers and quality to his squad in the summer.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be named permanent captain of Ten Hag’s side should Harry Maguire be moved on.

Fernandes has proved to be an excellent lieutenant to the United boss due to his incredible reliability and consistency throughout the campaign.

The Portuguese man missed just 3 of United’s 62 games this season; 2 of those through suspension with the other a well-earned rest in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup.

As well as his outstanding durability, Bruno has also scored high in many key metrics used to define a midfielder’s performance, underlining his importance to Ten Hag’s side.

Fernandes created more big chances than any other player in the Premier League this season, laying on 32 golden opportunities for his teammates. Manchester City’s highly-lauded Kevin de Bruyne sits behind the United man with 31.

Additionally, Bruno’s key passes per game ranks top of the Premier League list. Records show that Fernandes makes 3.3 key passes per game, once more ahead of de Bruyne on 3.1.

Fernandes comes second in the division for accurate passes in the final third, with 650 over the course of the season. Only Arsenal’s Premier League Player of the Season nominee, Martin Odegaard, toppled Bruno in this stat with 665.

Bruno also once more passed double figures for goals scored, carrying on his impressive record of doing so every season since his arrival in Manchester – no mean feat for a midfield player.

Furthermore, he could have quite easily added to his tally of 14 goals, having hit the woodwork 5 times this season, putting him joint top with Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Ollie Watkins, and Heung-min son across the division.

Fernandes often draws criticism from the media for his body language and attitude on the field. However, the numbers speak for themselves and Erik ten Hag is fully behind the 28-year-old as the pair look to get United back to the top of English football.