Budget restrictions may force Erik ten Hag to shelve Mason Mount plans until a striker is signed



Budgetary restrictions may force Erik ten Hag and Manchester United to temporarily put their plans to sign Mason Mount on hold, at least until a striker is signed.

Mount is a name high on Ten Hag’s wishlist as the Dutchman plots to bolster his options in the midfield department.

The Chelsea academy graduate has refused to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and is open to an Old Trafford switch.

Chelsea, wary of not losing Mount in a year for free, must sell him this summer.

The Athletic reports that United’s pursuit of Mount is is the most advanced transfer at this point in time.

Ten Hag values Mount’s ability to combine attacking prowess with effective execution of defensive responsibilities.

The United boss sees Mount as the perfect number eight for United.

According to Laurie Whitwell, Mount is preparing for an Old Trafford move. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

“Talks have been held between directors of the two clubs, but there is a significant gap in valuations. Chelsea say they want £70million plus add-ons, United began pitching at the £40m mark.”

“Budgets will impact what deals Ten Hag pushes the button on. He was influential over the price United paid for Antony last August, for instance, and he is involved in internal discussions about how to spend the cash available this summer.”

“If United are going to be uncertain how much money they can recoup in sales until a later date, they may prioritise a centre-forward now and hold off on bidding more for Mount.”

The Red Devils have asked about Declan Rice‘s availability. United are, however, unlikely to spend £100million on one midfielder. £100million is thought to be West Ham’s asking price.

Arsenal are regarded as the strong favourites to sign Rice.

One way Ten Hag can boost his chances of securing Mount’s services is by selling some of his first team stars. Scott McTominay and Fred are candidates to leave United.

United’s plans for Mount can be “brought forward” if a sale of either McTominay or Fred is sanctioned.

Whitwell indicates that Newcastle are admirers of McTominay, but Everton have now emerged as a possible destination for the Scotland international.

Amadou Onana may leave Goodison Park and will need to be replaced. Sean Dyche could turn to McTominay.

Fred recently admitted that he will hold talks with Ten Hag and the club regarding his future with United. Fred’s contract expires at the end of next season and he has been linked with a switch to Fulham.

