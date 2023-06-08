Declan Rice: West Ham chairman confirms Manchester United target’s imminent exit



Arsenal are ready to submit a mega £90m bid for West Ham captain and Manchester United target Declan Rice as West Ham chairman David Sullivan admits that there is a gentleman’s agreement in place to allow the midfielder to leave the London Stadium this summer.

Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of Rice and the United boss wants to sign a midfielder this summer, with the UEFA Conference league winner high on the agenda.

Last week, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United had spoken to Rice’s representatives to explore the possibility of getting a transfer over the line.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell also confirmed that the Red Devils enquired about Rice, although there is a reluctance within Old Trafford to spend big on the player.

Ten Hag’s priority remains the signing of a world-class striker this summer, meaning funds could be needed elsewhere.

Yesterday evening, Rice cemented his name as a West Ham legend as he led his side to lift the Europa Conference League trophy after a 2-1 victory against Fiorentina.

Jared Bowen’s winning goal in the dying minutes of the game was enough to seal the win for the Hammers.

If a report by The Daily Mail is anything to go by, United could miss out on Rice, with Arsenal now set to make their move for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal may, however, be forced to pay Rice’s fee within two years. Should this put off the Gunners, it could act to United’s advantage.

Sami Mokbel reports, “Arsenal are aiming to swiftly conclude a £90million swoop for Declan Rice but face paying the West Ham skipper’s full transfer fee inside two years.

“Arsenal believe they are front runners for the England international, who is their No 1 transfer target.

“Mail Sport has learned that the Hammers want the guaranteed portion of Rice’s transfer fee paid by next summer. West Ham were among the clubs named on UEFA’s financial fair play watchlist last September and two major annual lump sums would help ensure they comfortably stay within the laws.”

Rice is also on Bayern Munich’s radar, but the midfielder is prioritizing a Premier League switch and remaining in England despite Thomas Tuchel’s admiration.

Mokbel adds that United’s emergence as strong contenders for Rice could scupper Arsenal’s swoop for the player.

It is no secret that United are working with an extremely limited transfer budget. United’s advantage arises from the fact that they have players wanted by West Ham.

The Hammers are keen on signing Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. United could use these players as part of a deal involving Rice moving to the Theatre of Dreams.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan spoke to reporters after West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph and revealed that Rice may have played his last game for the London outfit.

Sullivan said, “I think it has to be [Rice’s last game]. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement. It is not something we wanted to happen.

“We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there. I think the offers will start to come today. Three or four clubs have shown interest but out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players.”

Manchester United must now act fast if they want to sign Declan Rice, with the door to Rice’s signature opened by Sullivan himself.