Erik ten Hag instructs Manchester United to continue pursuing Harry Kane despite resistance



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen for the club to continue pursuing Harry Kane despite Daniel Levy’s insistence that the England captain will not be sold to a Premier League team.

It has been repeatedly indicated that Kane is United’s number one target for the striker’s position.

However, the Red Devils will need to overcome heavy resistance from Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, who has no desire to part with the services of his talisman.

The Athletic have reported that United are aware of Levy’s stance, but Ten Hag still harbours hope that he can get his man this summer.

“Ten Hag is said to feel United do have a genuine chance of signing Kane… hence the manager’s desire for football director John Murtough to at least test Levy’s resolve.”

“Some believe the Tottenham chief, while happy to take negotiations to the end of the window, does need to sell this summer.”

“If Levy sticks to his position, United would be prepared to wait until Kane is a free agent in 2024 — he is not expected to sign a contract extension at Spurs. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in touch with the north Londoners about their star man.”

The Athletic also noted that Kane is on Real Madrid’s radar. Like United, Los Blancos are desperate for a striker after Karim Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

However, Levy’s demands could mean that Kane is beyond Real Madrid’s reach as well, more so after the Spanish giants splashed big to land Jude Bellingham.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Kane is inching closer to a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the outlet, the 29-year-old is open to moving to Spain even though he has one eye on breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record.

AS details that Madrid’s pursuit of Kane has “gone cold.” Levy’s outrageous asking price has put them off. A club of Real’s stature simply do not abandon a chase and so there might still be twists and turns with regards to their plans.

However, AS have mentioned that beyond the fact that his price tag is a whopping €115m, Madrid also do not want to abandon their transfer policy of signing youngsters.

Madrid dropping out of the race now leaves the door wide open for United and Ten Hag can be cautiously optimistic about landing his dream target.

