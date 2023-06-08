Fabrizio Romano reveals Brighton’s Moises Caicedo price tag, Man United “informed”



Manchester United remain informed about Moises Caicedo’s situation and the transfer battle brewing to land the highly-talented Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Erik ten Hag and United are in the market for a midfielder.

The Red Devils are said to be leading the race to sign Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount. However, there is a gap in valuation between what United are willing to offer and what Chelsea want for their star player.

Also on United’s list for possible midfield signings are Declan Rice, Adrien Rabiot, and Caicedo.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated that United are in the race to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea and Arsenal both remain hot on the Ecuadorian’s trail, with both London clubs also looking to strengthen their respective midfields.

It was indicated that it would take significantly more than the £70m fee Arsenal offered for the player in January to land Caicedo’s services.

However, according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a figure in the region of such a sum could be enough to tempt the Seagulls to part with Caicedo’s services.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano definitively dispelled any suggestions that Caicedo will command upwards of £100m.

Romano said, “I’m waiting for important updates once clubs will attack the situation. Moises Caicedo has not agreed personal terms with any club.

“Chelsea are convinced and consider him the perfect player for their idea.

“Sources I spoke to say the price is £70-80m, no more than this. Chelsea are leading the race at the moment, let’s see how Arsenal will react in the next weeks.

“Manchester United are informed.”

At such a price, signing Caicedo would be a no-brainer for United. A physically combative and defensively solid midfield general, he is also technically gifted and assured. At 21, he can only improve and get better.

