First-team coach Benni McCarthy says it would be “a crime” if Manchester United lose David de Gea



Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has urged the club to do all they can to extend David de Gea‘s contract and keep the Spaniard beyond his current deal.

Last season, the United No 1 came under pressure for several gaffes that dearly cost United at certain points of the campaign.

He was at fault for all three goals conceded against Sevilla as the Red Devils crashed out of the Europa League. Against West Ham, he let a tame effort from Said Benrahma squirm past him. The Hammers went on to clinch all three points.

In the FA Cup final, De Gea’s weaknesses were on full display again. His inability to distribute the ball and play with his feet contributed to United’s downfall at Wembley.

After the game, Erik ten Hag gave the strongest indication that he wants to secure the services of a new and more modern goalkeeper.

He said when questioned about De Gea’s abilities, “We are in the right direction but there are occasions and issues in the game we have to improve if we want to make the next step and win trophies.”

The Athletic reports that United have an agreement in place with De Gea over fresh terms. The 20-time English champions are, however, yet to sign on the dotted line.

As per the same outlet, United are closely monitoring the goalkeeper market, with Ten Hag keen on adding someone to the ranks capable of challenging De Gea for a starting berth.

McCarthy spoke to 947 Joburg and came to De Gea’s defence.

“He kept 17 clean sheets in the league. Yes, of course, you’re going to concede but to win the Golden Glove for yet another season is remarkable.”

“You see how difficult the league is so I understand that, yes, everyone has a bad game here and there, but it doesn’t stop him from being one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen and I’ve worked with. He is unbelievable.”

“When you spend every single day with a certain player, I get to see first hand more than what most people get to do. You only see him on a Saturday or on a matchday, and if you see a player make a mistake, [fans] yelling at him, the critics hit the roof.”

McCarthy added, “But I get to spend every single day with him and he is an unbelievable guy, a great lad, very intelligent and one of the best goalkeepers I have seen. It would be a crime if Man United lose a goalkeeper like David de Gea.”

