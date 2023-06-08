Italian reporter states Real Madrid have agreed a deal for Manchester United’s top target



An Italian journalist has laid down a marker in the transfer reporting flurry.

Harry Kane, long admired by both Real Madrid and Manchester United, is expected to request a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur again this summer.

With both European giants lacking a centre forward, the two clubs are expected to make a significant splash in the market to recruit a world-class goalscorer.

Karim Benzema left the Bernabeu yesterday to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, whilst Wout Weghorst’s impending exit from Old Trafford leaves the unreliable Anthony Martial as Erik ten Hag’s only recognised senior striker.

Kane, 29, is thought to be atop the shortlists for strikers of both clubs. The Englishman, who scored 30 goals in the league this season for a struggling Spurs side, has one year remaining on his contract.

Nonetheless, Daniel Levy will demand a hefty transfer fee – expected to be in the region of €100million as a base price tag – and use the attention on Kane to validate such a high number.

Alfredo Pedulla, an Italian journalist who works for SportItalia, has reported alleged exclusive information concerning Kane.

“Harry Kane is inching closer to Real Madrid. The news is that this afternoon there was a meeting between Tottenham and Real, and an agreement in principle was reached for the striker.

“Tottenham started from a demand of €100-110million, Real had put a base of €80-90m with the possibility of adding bonuses.”

If this is to be the case, it would signify an incredibly exorbitant day for Carlo Ancelotti’s club.

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that Madrid had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of midfielder Jude Bellingham, who United were previously chasing alongside fellow Premier League giants.

Dortmund confirmed that a deal has indeed been struck between the two sides for Bellingham, while Fabrizio Romano reported that the figure is €103m plus additional bonuses.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is commencing the transfer window in typical gung ho fashion following the embarrassing Champions League semi-final defeat to Manchester City as the executives aim to revitalise Ancelotti’s squad and regain immediate success.

As of this morning, there have been zero reliable reports coming from Spain or England to corroborate Pedulla’s claim about Kane.

