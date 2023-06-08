Italian sporting director allays fears over Kim Min-jae’s Manchester United move



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be forced into a defensive shake-up based on what he has witnessed in his first season in charge.

For the most part, the Dutchman seemed to prefer a partnership of World Cup winners Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane with the Argentine in particular impressing with his aggressive defending and passing.

The Frenchman’s aerial prowess in the box and positioning ability helped the Red Devils a lot but what let down the team was his horrendous injury record.

United need a Varane alternative if Maguire leaves

The 30-year-old missed 15 games in total due to three separate injury issues while he completed 90 minutes only 24 times during the course of the campaign.

Club captain Harry Maguire‘s future is uncertain after the Englishman effectively dropped down to fifth choice defender and started only 16 times.

He lost his preferred left centre-back spot and most reports tend to indicate that he will be on his way in the summer with the club looking to raise money through player sales.

If he does end up leaving, another centre-back will be required with The Peoples Person reporting recently that Monaco’s Axel Disasi has emerged as a surprise contender for a move to Old Trafford.

Prior to his name emerging, Serie A champion Kim Min-jae of Napoli seemed to be the preferred choice with multiple reports stating it is only a matter of time before the Red Devils pounce on his low release clause.

Kim first choice with Disasi the backup option

While Disasi’s emergence has led to doubts about the South Korean’s move, former attorney and Italian sports director Enrico Fedele has revealed that the Napoli star will definitely be coming to Manchester.

“Does Axel Disasi’s imminent move to Manchester United blow up Kim Min-jae’s move to the Red Devils?

“The South Korean has already left, he’s done everything with the English, don’t worry. At worst, they’ll buy two defenders,” he told Radio Marte (h/t Area Napoli).

It does seem that Kim is Ten Hag’s primary choice while Disasi is his backup plan and it is unlikely that United will sanction a deal for both considering the limited transfer budget.