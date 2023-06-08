Kim Min-jae: Newcastle express interest in Manchester United’s defensive target



Newcastle are interested in signing Napoli centre-back and Manchester United target Kim Min-jae.

Two days ago, The Peoples Person covered a report from Sky Sports which confirmed United’s admiration for Kim.

Sky Sports revealed that the Red Devils will explore the market for central defensive reinforcements and Kim is a name high on the club’s wishlist.

Kim has a release clause of £45m, valid during the first two weeks of July.

According to The Sun, Newcastle have also held talks with Kim’s representatives.

The Sun claims that, “Newcastle are weighing up a move for Manchester United target Kim Min-jae.

“While Man United remain favourites to land the South Korea ace, Newcastle are also keeping tabs.

“SunSport understands that Kim’s representatives held talks with Toon chiefs at St James’ Park at one of their last home games of the season. ”

The report details that Eddie Howe is eager to provide competition for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman as Newcastle prepare to play Champions League football next season.

Jamaal Lascelles, who is approaching the final year of his deal at St James’ Park, could be sold this summer.

The Englishman does not feature prominently in Howe’s future plans at the club.

The Sun says that Kim will decide his future next month once he has completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. The 26-year-old wants to move to the Premier League after one season in Italy.

Kim was crucial to Napoli as Gli Azzurri won the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades. His time in Naples has earned Kim the nickname “Monster” for his no-nonsense defending.

