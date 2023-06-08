Manchester United among Premier League quartet eyeing stunning summer deal for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella



The FA Cup final disappointment was another reminder to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag that there are quite a few problem positions to solve ahead of his second season.

While a striker seems to be the club’s priority, David de Gea‘s howler was once again a reminder that a new goalkeeper is also integral to his plans going forward.

Not only that but the displays put in by Christian Eriksen and Fred alongside the imperious Casemiro showed how much Ten Hag is missing a dynamic No 8 in his team.

United need a dynamic No 8 to partner Casemiro

Prior to his long-term injury, the Dane was doing a fine job but against teams who like to control possession, he looks to be falling short time and time again.

Both Fred and Scott McTominay have uncertain futures while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer does not look like he is going to stay on a permanent basis.

Reports seem to indicate Chelsea’s Mason Mount and free agent Adrien Rabiot are among the favourites to make the move to Old Trafford in the summer.

But now SempreInter have quoted Mediaset and said that Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Liverpool are all “crazy” for the Italian and are preparing a big-money money offer in the summer to test the Nerazzurri’s resolve.

While City could go for the jugular if the 26-year-old enjoys a starring role in the Champions League final, Liverpool are also eyeing him in the hopes of refreshing their entire midfield.

“Manchester United are also reportedly big fans of Barella. Mediaset report that the Red Devils are also weighing up a big offer to sign the former Cagliari man.

Barella race heating up

“United will be looking to strengthen for a season back in the Champions League,” the report added.

United, preparing for a season back in the Champions League, feel the Euro champion could solve a lot of headaches and could be the perfect partner for Casemiro.

Barella has registered nine goals and 10 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions, which places him in the top 93 percentile for non-penalty goals among midfielders.

He thrives as the No 8 and is valued at €70million as per Transfermarkt with his Inter contract valid until 2026. It will certainly not be easy to land him this summer.