Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to decide the futures of several promising loan stars



Ahead of his second season, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not only needs to decide the club’s transfer targets but also come to a consensus surrounding the futures of all the stars who were out on loan.

While a few have shone brightly and have made a case for first-team inclusion, there are others who might be cast aside either on a temporary basis or in some cases permanently.

Fans are excited to see what the likes of Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez can do under Ten Hag but performing in pre-season and how the club’s transfer window goes could have a large bearing on their futures.

First-team beckons for Amad, pre-season test for Fernandez

The crown jewel among United’s loan stars is Diallo who enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Sunderland where he came mighty close to leading them back to the Premier League while also finishing as their top-scorer.

Another academy graduate Fernandez won the Young Player of the Year award at Preston and his versatility which allowed him to play on the flanks as well as full-back was deeply appreciated at Deepdale.

Both will be given a chance to impress in pre-season before the United boss decides their next course of action. While Diallo’s inclusion makes sense considering the issues out on the right, Fernandez might need another loan.

“Erik ten Hag is eager to cast an eye over Amad before deciding if he will be kept around the first-team squad next season, while Fernandez could also get a chance in the first team despite the expectation he will leave on loan again later in the window,” The Manchester Evening News reported.

Mejbri won the Goal of the Season award at Birmingham and impressed in patches and has even been rumoured to be a target of Borussia Dortmund but at the moment, it does not seem like he has a role in the first-team for next season.

“The 20-year-old is expected to be part of United’s pre-season plans but could leave on loan again as he looks to build upon the experience he gained last season at Birmingham.”

Hannibal, McNeill loan exit after pre-season chance

Charlie McNeill, who made his first-team debut in the Europa League, enjoyed an impressive half-season with Newport County and his future will depend on incomings in the striker’s position.

His current deal ends next summer and if he does end up going out on loan again, it will happen after a new contract is signed.

Charlie Savage is not expected to be part of United’s pre-season tour this summer and is expected to go out on loan quite early in the window.

Europa League champion Alex Telles and injury-prone Eric Bailly are expected to depart permanently.