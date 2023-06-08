Manchester United hold trump card over Liverpool in race for Daniel da Costa

Sheffield Wednesday forward Daniel da Costa has caught to attentions of a number of top clubs in Europe, with Manchester United among them.

The 15-year-old was recently called up to the Cidade do Futebol, the main training ground of the Portuguese national team.

Da Costa was one of a number of young players brought in for observation, as Portugal plan for their future on the international stage.

Born in England, his Portuguese-Angolan heritage means that the youngster is eligible to play for A Selecao, and Portuguese Football Federation are already keeping an eye on him.

And according to O Jogo, The Red Devils, alongside Liverpool, are “in the lead” in the race to sign the prospect.

The report claims that Daniel da Costa has been regularly scouted by both Premier League giants.

But between the two, Manchester United are thought to have the advantage, although Sporting Lisbon are also keen on the player, and have an excellent track record for developing young talent.

Da Costa wears the number seven shirt and considers Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol, suggesting that he may want to following in the legendary goalscorers footsteps at Old Trafford.

Praised for his “speed, dribbling and decision-making ability,” the attacker can play up front or on the wing.

He is yet to have featured at senior level for Wednesday, which is hardly surprising given his tender age.

The Owls secured promotion to the Championship through the play-offs in dramatic fashion last month, meaning Da Costa will probably have to wait some time before breaking into the first team as Darren Moore looks to consolidate his side’s position in England’s second tier.

But with Manchester United often proactive in snapping up young players for their academy, Daniel da Costa may well be set for a big move before that even comes into consideration.