Manchester United on red alert as Victor Osimhen set for crunch talks with Napoli

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen will meet with Napoli this week to discuss his immediate future.

The Nigerian has been on fire this season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions including five strikes in the Champions League.

He also netted 26 times in 32 Serie A appearances, helping Napoli secure only a third-ever Scudetto and their first league title since 1990.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is set for talks with the player’s agents in the coming weeks amidst interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A club do not want to lose their star striker, especially after the departure of coach Luciano Spalletti and Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli switching to Juventus.

Centre-back Kim min-jae’s exit seems increasingly inevitable with rumours of a £45 million move to Manchester United’s quickly gathering pace.

Osimhen has a further two years remaining on his current £90,000-a-week deal with Napoli which expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

However by next summer, the Italian club will be faced with the prospect of their superstar forward’s value dropping significantly.

As a result, De Laurentiis is due to propose the idea of a one-year contract extension which will run until 2026, including the “reward” of a substantial pay rise.

The 24-year-old currently earns just shy of £4 million per year and could be handed an improved deal worth £5 million each season.

However, all of this could still fail if a large bid from one of the interested clubs should arrive in the summer.

“Faced with an offer of 130-140 million it would be hard to say no,” says Calciomercato’s Giovanni Annunziata.

Manchester United will be closely monitoring the situation following their return to the Champions League and potential need for a world-class number nine – with both Real Madrid and PSG also interested in Osimhen’s services.