Mason Greenwood to be sent out on loan

Manchester United are considering sending Mason Greenwood out on loan for the 2023/2024 season, according to MailSport.

The club is still conducting its internal investigation after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

While those charges were not pursued by the Crown Prosecution Service, it is important to note that Greenwood was not found innocent, with the prosecutors unconvinced that they could achieve a conviction based on their available testimonies and evidence back in February.

As a result, Greenwood may be a free man, but there remains a shadow over his career as a Man United player.

The club are thought to have stepped up their investigation after the closure of the season last week.

But with a variety of options to consider – none of which stand any chance of being agreed upon universally – it is still unclear how the matter will be resolved.

Naturally, United do not want to seek immediate termination of an asset worth millions, and it is uncertain whether they could even feasibly do so, given that Greenwood has not been convicted.

But given many around Old Trafford would be uncomfortable having him back at Carrington, a loan move could be a good outcome.

The most likely destinations, MailSport report, are Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Should he go abroad and play well, there is every chance that Man United would look to sell him off the back of an increase in the player’s value.

Greenwood is a lethal goalscorer, and with a bit of time, he could still prove useful to the club, even if only as an input on the balance sheet.

The harsh reality is that many fans simply do not wish to see him continue at the club, with the shocking audio and images that led to his charges being filed still all-too fresh in the memory.