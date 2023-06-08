Sofyan Amrabat’s transfer intentions revealed by brother amid Manchester United links.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add midfield reinforcements to his Manchester United squad, with key stars Christian Eriksen and Casemiro lacking adequate cover.

While that pair formed a successful triumvirate with Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the park last season, the Dutchman would also enjoy more options in the engine room, which would afford him both the luxury of rotation and the freedom to tweak his tactics between games.

Mason Mount has been a major target to add to United’s creative ranks, but a deeper midfielder is also on the agenda.

Links to Declan Rice still persist and David Sullivan’s comments today would suggest that a deal can be done for the UEFA Conference League-winning captain.

But at the fee West Ham United are expecting, The Red Devils would perhaps have been more likely to consider Fiorentina ace Sofyan Amrabat instead.

United have been linked with the Moroccan going back as far as Amrabat’s excellent performances during the World Cup.

He guided Morocco to a historic fourth-place finish in Qatar and looked every bit the midfield general again during last night’s final.

With a reported price tag of between €25m and €30m, Amrabat would represent a sensible addition, with his combative spirit and reliability in possession among his greatest strengths.

And it seems that Man United are certainly in the Conference runner-up’s thoughts, with his brother suggesting that a move is likely.

“He wants to go to the top and his desire is to play in Spain or England,” said Nordin Amrabat told ESPN ahead of yesterday’s final. “At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know Barça’s financial situation.”

United fans will know all too well that, no matter how dire Barcelona’s financial situation appears, r they will continue to compete in the transfer market regardless.

But Nordin also referred to the good relationship between Erik ten Hag and his brother, with the two having worked together at FC Utrecht.

“But I know that Ten Hag is charmed by my brother, he broke through under him,” he said. “And they have a good relationship, so who knows.”