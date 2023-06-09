Alex Telles set for return to Galatasary after Manchester United disappointment

Manchester United’s summer is as much about who will be leaving the club as who will be joining, as Erik ten Hag scrapes together the funds needed to continue his revolution at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to part ways with all three of their January loans, with Jack Buytland already agreeing terms with Rangers and Wout Weghorst unwanted after a disappointing spell.

Marcel Sabitzer’s untimely injury put paid to a mediocre few months at the club, and United are not expected to retain the Austrian, having set their sights on other midfield options.

Meanwhile Dean Henderson is edging ever closer to a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest, with the only hold up being the finalisation of David de Gea‘s new contract.

There are bound to be several other departures, and according to NTV Spor, Alex Telles could be the next player out to the door.

Telles spent last season on loan at Sevilla, playing second fiddle to Argentina star Marcos Acuna during his time in Spain.

He may not have set the world alight in Andalusia, but his experience at the top level of Europe and the international stage still makes him an attractive proposition for some clubs

Galatasary are among them, according to NTV Spor, with Telles having enjoyed a successful spell at the club when he first moved from South America.

The Brazilian could now be set for a return, as the Super Lig side look to address something of a crisis in the left back position.

Emre Taşdemir and Sam Adekugbe, the players they had on the books for the role, have both left the club as free agents, prompting a dire need for reinforcements.

Galatasary are also looking at Juventus fullback Alex Sandro, who is into the last year of his contract.

But past relationships with Telles – as well as the club’s desire to get two players in for the position – could see the United player make the switch to Turkey.

While Manchester United are unlikely to recoup the £13.8m they spent to sign Alex Telles from Porto, getting his £100,000-a-week contract off the books could potentially free up funds towards new players in Ten Hag’s squad.