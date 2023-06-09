Casemiro wins Manchester United’s final Player of the Month award of the season



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was named the club’s winner of the Player of the Month award following his excellent performances for the Red Devils in the period running from May until June when the FA Cup final took place at Wembley.

Casemiro beat Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes to the award.

United confirmed on their official website that the Brazilian garnered 39% of the votes.

Wan-Bissaka came a close second at 33%.

Fernandes managed 28% of the total votes.

Casemiro was integral to the team as the Red Devils recovered from back-to-back Premier League defeats against West Ham and Brighton at the beginning of May to win four league games on the spin.

The 31-year-old’s contributions were crucial to helping United secure a third-place finish in the Premier League standings.

United will as a result, be playing Champions League football next season.

During this amazing run, Casemiro found the back of the net twice – against Bournemouth and Chelsea.

His goal against the Cherries aided United on their way to clinching all three points. He opened the score as United ran rampant against Chelsea at Old Trafford in a 4-1 victory.

In all seven games played from the beginning of May until United’s final game of the season at Wembley, Casemiro was named in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

In his maiden campaign in England, Casemiro has wasted no time cementing his status as one of United’s most important players.

Casemiro winning the Player of the Month effectively breaks a run in which either Fernandes or Marcus Rashford won the accolade for the last five months between December and April.

