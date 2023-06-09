Christian Pulisic is willing to reduce his salary to join AC Milan amidst Man United interest



Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is a name high on AC Milan’s transfer wishlist amidst interest from Manchester United.

The USMNT star is willing to take a wage cut to facilitate a switch from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro when the transfer window opens.

Pulisic has also been linked to United, with the Red Devils looking to sign players in the attacking department.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United had been informed about Pulisic’s availability.

The 20-time English champions were also given information about Pulisic’s possible transfer fee and his wages at Chelsea.

It was relayed that Juventus were leading the race to sign the 24-year-old, whose time in England seems to have come to an end.

According to Gazzetta, AC Milan are interested in securing Pulisic’s services and giving him the opportunity to revive his career which has stalled at Chelsea.

Pulisic is willing to reduce his salary to join Milan. As per Gazzetta, he currently earns around €5m.

Milan are buoyed by the fact that Pulisic’s contract with the Blues expires in 2024. He will be obtainable for a cut-price fee.

While Pulisic would serve a purpose at Milan, it’s hard to see where exactly he would fit at Old Trafford. He pre-dominantly plays on the left – a position that United are already stacked with options.

United’s left-side alternatives include Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

Pulisic can play as a striker, but United are already actively pursuing deals for Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund and other more natural goalscorers.

Couple this with Pulisic’s struggles to remain fit and his constant injuries and his transfer does not, from the outlook, seem shrewd or well-advised.

At the moment, the Chelsea star United are more keen on adding to the ranks is Mason Mount. Yesterday, it was detailed that this is the deal that is most advanced for United and all focus is on getting it across the line.

