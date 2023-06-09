Eintracht Frankfurt told they have “no chance” of signing Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof



Eintracht Frankfurt have been told they have no chance of signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

This is according to BILD via SportWitness who have reported that United are now keen to keep Lindelof as part of Erik ten Hag’s future plans at Old Trafford.

Lindelof was one of the names eyed by Frankfurt who are looking for players to replace Evan Ndicka and Almamy Touré.

Ndicka, who is now a free agent, is on Roma’s radar.

Frankfurt saw Lindelof as the perfect centre-back to come in and fill Ndicka’s shoes.

However, the Bundesliga giants have been informed that Lindelof will not leave United and there is no chance of the Swede making the switch to Germany.

As per the report, Frankfurt made an attempt to sign Lindelof in January as well.

A deal was “already bagged,” with the 28-year-old looking increasingly likely to leave the Red Devils.

The transfer never got over the line because Ten Hag vetoed the move. The United boss wanted Lindelof to be part of his squad until the end of the season.

It turned out to be the right decision after Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane suffered long-term injuries and it needed Ten Hag to thrust Lindelof back into United’s starting XI.

Lindelof was flawless no matter who played next to him. It seems that his displays during the season run-in have earned him a place in Ten Hag’s thinking ahead of the next campaign.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed United’s desire to trigger a one year extension clause contained in the player’s contract.

Lindelof’s current terms expire at the end of next season.

