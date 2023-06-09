Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is included on the striker shortlist at Manchester United



Manchester United could turn to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as the club looks to solve its attacking issues in the transfer market.

It was a difficult season in the forward department at Old Trafford after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo just before the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford had to be used up top with the occasional left-wing appearance until Wout Weghorst joined in the January transfer window.

The Dutch international is now expected to depart the club after his loan expires at the end of the month. It is unlikely that the club will be interested in the striker on a permanent basis.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report stating that Man United could capture Martinez for a fee of around £60 million.

According to Sport Witness, the club have made an initial foray into a possible deal for the World Cup winner.

This season, he has scored 28 goals across all competitions with the Champions League final coming up this weekend.

The striker could consider his future if a reasonable offer comes in, but only some time after his season has ended with international fixtures coming up later this month.

The outlet relays information from TV Play, an Italian outlet, where football agent Mario Cenoli claimed that United ‘have asked for information about the 25-year-old’.

This sort of approach has also been taken with other targets such as Harry Kane and Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.

It must be stated that Cenoli doesn’t represent Martinez so any information coming from this source is not from the horse’s mouth, as it were.

However, with multiple outlets reporting this throughout the previous months, it seems likely that Lautaro is indeed being considered as an option on the shortlist. Given the kind of transfer fee being demanded for top strikers and the number of clubs also looking for a number 9, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea, Erik ten Hag is clearly looking at multiple options.

It also depends on the recent takeover interest with club officials heavily focused on negotiations behind the scenes.

It is absolutely vital that the club secures a new forward after United scored the least number of goals within the top six this season.