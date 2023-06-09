Is Goncalo Ramos the perfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s system?



Goncalo Ramos was a relatively unheard-of name just a year ago. Now, hE is being mentioned along with a host of big names as a potential target for Manchester United, as well as other top European clubs.

Having come through the academy and youth ranks at Benfica, the 21-year-old got his big break with the departure of Darwin Nunez for Liverpool. His impressive start to life in the first team, where he scored nine goals in his first 11 league games, saw him called up for World Cup.

In Qatar, he would continue to impress, scoring a hat trick in his first start. He finished the season with 19 league goals and 27 goals in all competitions.

As expected, the suitors have come seeking his signature, and Man United has been heavily tipped as a potential destination.

In an interview in May, compatriot and Man United star Bruno Fernandes spoke glowingly about Ramos, stating emphatically:

“Gonçalo has all the attributes to play in the Premier League, he is very intense, presses very well and is very good inside the box,”

So how might these attributes help him shine at United?

While Ramos has played as a second striker in the past, every one of his 19 league goals this season has been scored in the penalty area – with a healthy share being struck from within the six-yard box.

Under Benfica’s current coach Roger Schmidt, Ramos generally does not get involved in the build-up play, looking instead to be on the receiving end of the final pass.

For example, as a pointed out by The Athletic, he made only 17.9 passes per game across the season, which puts him in the bottom half when compared with other forwards in the league, despite Benfica having an average of 63.2% of possession – the highest in the league.

This should not be taken to imply that Ramos is limited. Rather, it may be proof of his adaptability.

Aside from his lethal finishing, Ramos brings another crucial trait that Erik ten Hag prioritizes in his strikers: he is a pressing machine.

Pressing from the front and winning possession back in the final third is a critical aspect of the way Erik ten Hag wants his United side to play. Ramos excels at this, making 0.7 tackles per game.

For some context, Erling Haaland made 0.1 tackles per game this season; Victor Osimhen, another striker who is also known for his energetic pressing, made 0.3; and Harry Kane, who has been strongly linked with United this summer, made 0.4.

If United succeed in luring Ramos to Old Trafford, they will be getting a prolific scorer who helps improve the quality of the United’s pressing from the front in a way none of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Wout Weghorst, were able to do this season.

