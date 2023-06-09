James Maddison: Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle step up efforts to sign Man United target



Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are set to intensify their efforts to sign Leicester City midfielder and Manchester United target James Maddison.

Maddison will leave the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ relegation on the final day of last season.

Easily one of Leicester’s best players, the England international will not be short of suitors.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed United’s interest in Maddison.

That United are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements is an open secret. Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his options in the middle of the park and has looked at a number of options.

Some of the players that have been mentioned to be on the Dutchman’s radar include Adrien Rabiot, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano‘s words suggest that the Red Devils may be prioritizing other players ahead of Maddison.

Romano details that as it stands, Newcastle and Tottenham are the clubs that have expressed the strongest interest in signing Maddison.

The Italian journalist says, “Tottenham and Newcastle are into the race to sign James Maddison.”

“He’s set to leave Leicester, negotiations will take place soon.”

“Postecoglou asked for Maddison but Newcastle are working on this deal since last summer.”

Ben Jacobs backs Romano’s report. As per Jacobs, The Magpies are preparing to make a formal offer for Maddison.

Leicester are adamant that relegation will not force them to part with Maddison for a cut-price figure. Leicester want more than £50m for their player.

#THFC also seriously looking at Maddison. He was a long-standing Fabio Paratici target and it’s not thought upheaval at Spurs has changed that. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 9, 2023

Despite Leicester being unable to beat the drop, Maddison had a relatively better season on a personal level.

The 26-year-old was prolific in front of goal. In 30 Premier League appearances last term, Maddison managed to score ten goals and register nine assists.

Primarily a playmaker, Maddison has an eye for a pass and is a creative juggernaut. If United’s pursuit of Mount falls through, Maddison would be a decent alternative.

