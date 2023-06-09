Juventus have not given up hopes of convincing Adrien Rabiot to stay on despite Manchester United interest



The FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City was the perfect reminder to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag that he has big issues to solve in the summer transfer window.

A lot has already been written about United’s need for an elite goalscorer and a goalkeeper with the Red Devils in pursuit of Tottenham’s record scorer Harry Kane.

While the David de Gea issue rumbles on in the background, Ten Hag will be aware of the need to strengthen his midfield after seeing all his midfield options barring Casemiro suffer from injuries and being generally not good enough for his style of play.

New No 8 required at OT

Christian Eriksen has struggled post his long-term injury, especially against teams who prefer holding on to possession.

Considering his age and fitness levels, it is clear to see that he cannot handle the volume of games that United had to face this season.

Both Fred and Scott McTominay have long been deemed to be not good enough for a club of United’s stature and the pair have been linked with summer exits.

Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is unlikely to find a permanent home at Old Trafford and United need a dynamic midfielder who can thrive as the No 8.

The Red Devils have been linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount and a move for free agent Adrien Rabiot who ran down his Juventus contract.

The Peoples Person reported on the fact that the Frenchman is ready to move and that the 20-time English league champions are in pole position for his signature having come close to sealing a move last summer.

But now Corriere dello Sport have revealed that the Turin giants have not given up hopes of convincing the French international to sign a new contract.

Juventus still trying to convince Rabiot to stay on

“Juve, in fact, intends to go all-in with the midfielder and to offer him a one-year extension under the same current conditions, i.e. a salary of 7 million plus bonuses.”

They also plan to offer him a leadership role in the group in which he already is a popular member and also has the support of the manager Max Allegri.

The fact that The Old Lady will not be in the Champions League is another major factor to consider along with the fact that numerous clubs are eyeing a Bosman move for the World Cup finallist.

Last summer his mother and agent Veronique Rabiot’s insane wage demands meant a deal never materialised and it will be interesting to see what happens this summer.