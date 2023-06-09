Khvicha Kvaratskhelia closing in on new contract with Serie A champions Napoli

With the 2022/23 season coming to an end across Europe, all eyes are turning toward the summer transfer window.

Plenty of movement is expected across the continent with clubs desperate to improve ahead of next season’s campaign.

However, one player that seemingly won’t be leaving his current club this summer is Napoli’s wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of European’s finest talents over the last twelve months after enjoying a wonderful season in Naples.

The Georgian racked up over 30 goals and assists in what was a memorable campaign for Napoli.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side ended the club’s long wait for the Serie A title which stretched back over three decades.

A key part of Napoli’s fine season was Kvaratskhelia, whose link-up play with Victor Osimhen proved too hot to handle for the Italian league.

Kvaratskhelia now looks set to sign an improved deal in Naples, as reported by Italian media.

The 22-year-old will double his wages and add an extra year to his current deal, which will now expire in 2028.

The news seemed to be confrmired by Kvaratskhelia’s agent who says discussions are ongoing with the desire for the winger to continue in Naples.

“He has a long contract with Napoli, obviously there will be improvements but everything will happen when the season is over and we will meet the management. Anything else is written is false.

“There is our will and the will of the company to move forward together and find an agreement, so that Kvara can continue in Naples with an improved contract,” he said.

Having signed from the Georgian League last summer for just €10 million, his market value has now skyrocketed to ten times that amount.

The Peoples Person reported about United’s rumoured interest in the winger but the latest news has poured cold water over any potential deal.

Clubs around Europe will no doubt be monitoring Kvaratskhelia’s situation but will have to wait before they can get their hands on the talented Georgian.

