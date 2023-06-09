Man United set to make improved offer for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde this summer

Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Real Madrid star Federico Valverde this summer, according to a new report from Spain.

The Red Devils’ believe they can finalise any potential deal in a similar manner that saw Casemiro switch from Los Blancos to Old Trafford in August.

Although the Brazilian leaving Madrid last year seemed far-fetched in some quarters, United were still able to engineer a move and a fee of £60 million.

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Erik ten Hag is insistent that United should be the first to bid for the Uruguayan during this transfer window.

A number of departures are expected at Real Madrid before the start of next season. Many ‘offensive minded’ players are currently linked with a move to the Bernabeu, including Kai Havertz, Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, meaning that departures will still be necessary to balance the books.

Valverde had previously stated that his family are settled in the Spanish capital and have no intention of leaving.

Yet he is said to have doubts over his future at the La Liga side, with rumours circulating that he might not feature as regularly in Ancelotti’s starting line-up in the next campaign.

Real Madrid currently value their player at €100M and would likely consider such an offer if it were placed in the coming weeks.

United have previously made a move for Valverde as recently as last summer having reportedly bid €80 million.

Spanish newspaper El Nacional reported that the Red Devils would once again return for the Uruguayan during this transfer window.

However, over the course of this season Valverde’s stock has risen considerably. The midfielder is enjoying his best campaign, having provided seven assists and scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

“So they already had close to 80 million euros ready.” El Nacional’s Dani Serrano explains. “A figure that is considered insufficient.”

United still have a fight on their hands to secure the 24-year-old’s signature with those in Spain considering him to be “one of the pillars of the present and future of Real Madrid.”