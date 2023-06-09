Manchester United are finalising a proposal to sign Diogo Costa amidst Porto’s cash struggles



Manchester United are finalising a proposal to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa has been a long-standing target for United as doubts mount over David de Gea‘s Old Trafford future and his status as No 1 ahead of next season.

De Gea’s mistake-laden performances have elicited fierce debates across the fanbase, with the general consensus being that the Spaniard needs to be replaced to allow United to adapt to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

Erik ten Hag himself admitted as much following United’s defeat at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

When asked about De Gea’s performance and in particular his ability to play out from the back with his feet, Ten Hag strongly hinted that the team needed a more modern goalkeeper.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report that indicated the Red Devils are in pole position to sign Costa, who has a €75 million release clause in his contract.

It was relayed that Costa was on the verge of making the jump to the Premier League and uniting with his Portuguese compatriots Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford.

CM reports that United are inching closer to signing the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

As per the report, United are finalising a proposal to lure Costa to the Theatre of Dreams. Porto have admitted they are facing a cash crisis and urgently need to make money before the end of the month.

Costa is seen as the club’s most saleable asset who will fetch the most money.

CM added that Porto do not want to sell Costa for a bargain price. The Portuguese giants intend to part with Costa only if his release clause is triggered.

The €75 million fee does not scare United who have the ability to fork out such an amount. CM further pointed out that United have watched Costa several times this season.

Jorge Mendes is handling Costa’s transfer affairs. The super agent was focused on facilitating Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio’s respective transfers to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mendes’ attention will now shift to Costa and where the goalkeeper might end up. Fernandes and Dalot have already endorsed a move for Costa to United.

