Manchester United set Hannibal Mejbri asking price as player considers club exit



Manchester United academy graduate Hannibal Mejbri is considering his future ahead of next season.

In the last campaign, the Tunisia international spent time out on loan with Birmingham City in England’s second tier competition.

Mejbri concluded his loan spell with one goal and five assists to his name.

He said afterwards about his future, “The Championship is very hard, so I’m going to have a good holiday. After that I will think about next season and get ready for my pre-season with Man United.”

When questioned about whether a return to Birmingham is on the cards, Mejbri refused to rule out this possibility.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Mejbri is among a crop of youngsters whose futures will be determined by Erik ten Hag.

According to Ettachkila, Mejbri is aware he may need to leave United for the sake of his developing career.

For their part, United are willing to allow the talented 20-year-old to leave if their valuation is met, the outlet claims.

The report states that “Hannibal Mejbri is already asking himself the question about his future. Under contract with Manchester United until 2026, the Tunisian international would be inclined to leave the club from the next summer transfer window.”

As per Ettachkilla, a “dry transfer,” which would entail the midfielder permanently leaving, is entirely possible.

Ettachkilla details that Mejbri has a desire to play elsewhere.

“Despite the reluctance of the Mancunian board, which appreciates the player, Manchester United have given the green light in the event of interesting offers.”

“He is valued by his club between 15 and 20 million euros.”

One of the academy’s greatest hopes of recent years and once labelled the “future Paul Scholes,” it seems that Mejbri’s time at United may be nearing its end.

With United needing to sell so as to buy this summer, Mejbri could be a source of funds for Ten Hag, if indeed he is not in the United boss’s long-term plans.

