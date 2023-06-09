Manchester United should cash in on Dean Henderson this summer

Manchester United’s narrow defeat in the FA Cup final to Manchester City bought the curtain on their marathon season, on Saturday.

United fought hard in the showpiece occasion but ultimately came up short in both boxes, against a side at the peak of their powers and seven years into Pep Guardiola’s guidance.

With that in mind, in spite of defeat Erik ten Hag can be proud of his players, who have given their all for the manager in his first season in charge at the club.

However, United and Ten Hag will be expecting to close the gap on the 14 point difference between the two clubs in the Premier League this season, a gap which never looked any danger of closing this time around.

Ten Hag faces an important summer as he attempts to build on an undoubted season of progress and move to phase two of his Old Trafford rebuild.

One position widely up for debate is that of the goalkeeper, with David de Gea struggling to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play.

United are rumoured to be scouring the market for a potential replacement to the Spaniard but where does that leave Dean Henderson, who is still on the books at the club?

Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, who just about survived relegation on their return to the Premier League.

The Englishman was replaced by Keylor Navas midway through the campaign after picking up an injury which kept him out for the second half of the season.

However, reports suggest that Forest boss Steve Cooper is hoping to make Henderson a permanent fixture at the City Ground and in doing so, end the ‘keepers one-time dream of becoming United’s number one.

After Henderson’s outburst when signing for Forest at the start of the season, where he questioned senior figures at the club and accused them of broken promises, it feels as though he has burnt his bridges at Old Trafford.

United are looking to raise funds to add to their summer transfer budget and the club see Henderson as an asset they can get a substantial fee for.

Despite his unwavering self confidence, Henderson has never really convinced United fans that he is the long term successor to De Gea, albeit on limited opportunities in Manchester.

There are also rumours that Henderson was at the core of leaking team news to certain sources before official club announcements, something that will not help his cause in the eyes of supporters.

Henderson’s attitude hasn’t quite matched his ability in a United shirt, or indeed anywhere else. The club should be looking to take the money and run in order to reinvest in a character with the quality required to shoulder the scrutiny that comes with the number one shirt at Old Trafford.