Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat seemingly bids Fiorentina farewell

Sofyan Amrabat appears to have said his goodbyes to Fiorentina fans in an Instagram post yesterday, as rumours of his imminent departure from the UEFA Conference League runners-up continue to swirl.

“I’m proud to have been part of this team, we gave everything we had all season and together we reached two finals,” Amrabat wrote on Instagram (via Football Italia) after the loss to West Ham United. “To end up on the losing side is a painful feeling for the players and for our fans, we really wanted to share this triumph with you all, and my biggest regret is that we could not do it.

“I want to thank everyone at the club who contributed to a great season, to all my coaches, teammates, and everyone behind the scenes that work so hard to put us in a position to compete at the highest level. Your hard work does not go unnoticed and I appreciate you all.

“And to our fans, we came this far because of the fantastic support you showed us throughout the season and for sure with some of the best fans in the world this club will challenge once again in the future!”

Manchester United have been linked with the player ever since his impressive performances during the Qatar World Cup, and are believed to have made an approach for the midfielder back in January. Solid defensively, reliable in possession, and calm under pressure, Amrabat could be an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag’s United squad.

But Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Bayern Munich are now keenly interested in the Fiorentina star as well, having accepted that their top midfield target, Declan Rice, is unlikely to join the German giants. Rice is expected to be nearing a move to Arsenal, with chairman David Sullivan admitting that the West Ham United captain has probably played his last game in claret and blue.

The England star is also under consideration by Man United, but with a number of other positions in need of reinforcement – not to mention a limited supply of funds – The Red Devils are not expected to make an offer approaching the £85m+ fee that would be expected.

Sofyan Amrabat would represent a far more economical alternative, with a reported price tag of up to £30m, although interest from the biggest and best clubs around Europe could see that fee increase should a bidding war ensue.

Along with Bayern Munich, Barcelona are known to be long-term admirers, although their current financial difficulties restrict what the Blaugrana will be able to offer. It has been reported that a loan approach, with an obligation to buy, could be made by the La Liga champions, although Fiorentina are not keen on such an arrangement.

With Nordin Amrabat, the midfielder’s brother, insisting that Sofyan’s intention is to play in Spain or England, it would seem that United would be preferred over Bayern Munich.

In the three-club race for Amrabat, therefore, Man United appear to have an edge over both of their competitors for the Moroccan’s signature. Unlike Bayern they can offer the player a league he wants to play in, and unlike Barcelona, they can afford to buy him outright.

Added to all of this, Sofyan Ambrabat has a good relationship with United manager Erik ten Hag, with the midfielder breaking into first team football under the Dutchman’s tutelage at FC Utrecht.

It would seem that, should Manchester United want to sign the World Cup star, they are in a prime position to do so.