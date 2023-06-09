Marcel Sabitzer: Manchester United should not sign the Austrian on a permanent deal – opinion



Marcel Sabitzer has become something of an afterthought as Manchester United’s season came to an end. The midfielder sustained a meniscal injury in training, ruling him out of the run-in, after beginning to deliver some promising displays on the pitch. A decision on his future at Old Trafford will have to be made imminently.

An experienced and versatile midfielder with an excellent attitude, Sabitzer ticked the boxes of a satisfactory loanee; particularly when considering the last-minute nature of the deal agreed in January between Bayern and United. But the threshold for what constitutes a good loan deal falls lower than the one for a permanent transfer.

The midfield represents an area of particular attention for the Old Trafford hierarchy this summer, instructed by Erik Ten Hag to direct funds towards recruiting a ‘younger and domineering midfielder’ (Samuel Luckhurst, The MEN).

Names such as Frenkie De Jong and Jude Bellingham have been wistfully mooted, but Ten Hag appears to accept the bulk of the transfer budget will be directed towards a centre-forward.

As such, a compromise may have to be made with the midfield target. Does Sabitzer fit these conditions?

One the one hand he does, from a financial perspective, but on the other, given his age and overall physicality, he does not.

In a similar fashion, the Austrian does not offer a drastically different skillset to the existing cohort of midfielders at Old Trafford. He appears best-suited to the number eight role, with the license to roam forward, utilising his positional intelligence, pressing ability, and underrated eye for goal.

Yet this is a description that could easily apply to Fred or to Scott McTominay. Conversely, Christian Eriksen, though a different profile of midfielder, appears to operate optimally in a similar fashion; a number eight/number ten hybrid.

None of these midfielders can deputise for Casemiro if the Brazilian behemoth is unavailable.

As such, a permanent deal for the Bayern Munich midfielder does not appear prudent. Sabitzer does not align with Ten Hag’s profile of midfield target this summer, nor does he offer a significant upgrade to the pre-existing midfielders at the club.

With players such as Adrien Rabiot available on a free – a midfielder capable of playing next to, as well as in place of, Casemiro – and comprehensive discussions occurring between United and Chelsea relating to the purchase of Mason Mount, United should be, and are, looking elsewhere.

While Sabitzer’s brief time at Old Trafford comprised a good loan deal, he would not constitute a wise transfer deal. The loan should be allowed to end and the Austrian returned to Bavaria. Danke und tschüss Marcel.

