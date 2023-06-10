

Manchester United are in a head-to-head battle with Atletico Madrid for the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a new report.

United famously tried to sign the Frenchman last summer but could not agree terms with his agent, mother Veronique, despite director of football John “who are ya?” Murtough flying to Turin to close the deal.

The Red Devils then turned to Casemiro and the rest, as they say, is history.

But reports have proliferated that Erik ten Hag wants a second bite at the cherry as his Juventus contract comes to an end.

The Italian media claimed this week that the Old Lady is making a last-ditch attempt to extend his contract by a year because they simply aren’t in a financial position to sign a quality replacement.

But Spanish outlet Todofichajes.net now reports that United are close to clinching a deal with the World Cup finalist and that only Atleti stand in their way.

“it has been known for months that he will not continue in Turin,” the outlet claims.

“United are the best placed to take over his services but [Atletico] have not said their last word.

“Simeone … has been after hiring his services for a long time.”

Todofichajes goes on to say that the Spanish side can’t compete with United on a financial level but hope that Simeone’s project will appeal to him.

Both can offer Champions League football, which “is precisely what the Frenchman is looking for”.

Rabiot has asked for time to consider the two offers “on the table” and is expected to make his decision in the near future.

United could certainly do with picking up a quality midfielder on a free, as they did with Christian Eriksen last season. Whatever transfer funds are available – which in itself is a mystery – are probably going to be needed to strengthen in the striker department.

There are also increasing indications that a goalkeeper is now a priority after David de Gea’s poor end to the season.