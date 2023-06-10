Video: Casemiro claims Manchester United Goal of the Month award

Casemiro was named Manchester United Player of the Month for May yesterday, and has now wrapped up another award to complete a fine end to the seaason.

The Brazilian has won the last Goal of the Month award for the final monthly accolade of the season.

His goal against AFC Bournemouth won the vote by an absolute landslide, with no other competitor coming close to his effort.

Casemiro won 64% of the vote, with Alejandro Garnacho’s strike a distant second with 14% of ballot.

The midfielder opened the scoring with the eventual winner on the South Coast, with a delightful volley with his back to goal flicking the ball over his shoulder and past a hapless Neto.

It came after a brilliantly weighted ball into the box from Christian Eriksen, who was denied the assist by the slightest deflection off a defender.

But nothing can take anything away from the finish of Casemiro.

It was a finish with such composure as to have David de Gea remark after the match that “maybe he should play striker.”

The goal’s importance cannot be overstated either.

The win over Bournemouth put Man United within a point of qualification for next season’s Champions League.

It came at a time when Liverpool were breathing down The Red Devils’ necks in the race for a top four spot.

Going on to finish the job with a win against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester United completed a successful first campaign under Erik ten Hag.