Report claims Diogo Costa has already decided to stay at FC Porto amid Man United interest



FC Porto goalkeeper and Manchester United target Diogo Costa has relayed his intention to remain with the Liga Portugal giants ahead of next season rather than make the switch to England, according to a report.

United’s interest in Costa is well-known. Erik ten Hag wants to provide direct competition for David de Gea even as the Spaniard closes in on a new contract to extend his time at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person has this afternoon covered a report which indicates that United have been in contact in recent hours to negotiate the price for the shot-stopper.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have already endorsed a swoop for Costa.

Porto are adamant that they will only let their star player leave if his €75m release clause is triggered.

However, amidst all the drama, Spanish publication Fichajes reports that Costa’s own preference is to stay at the Estádio do Dragão for at least one more year.

Fichajes details, “Diogo Costa is said to have communicated his desire to stay in Portugal next season, despite interest from Manchester United.

“For its part, the English club prefers to invest in reinforcements for the forward line instead of spending a large sum on a goalkeeper.

“Although Ten Hag is clear that he wants to increase competition in goal and have a quality goalkeeper, he will have to look for alternatives if the player is not willing to change scene.”

As per Fichajes, the Red Devils will evaluate their transfer strategy and prioritize what positions are more urgent.

The player’s contract expires in 2027. This season, the Portugal international has managed 16 clean sheets in 33 league matches.

He has also conceded only 19 goals and has impressed with his ability on the ball and commanding presence.

Fichajes’ report seems to be at odds with all the Portuguese media, who seem adamant that a move is on the cards. However, it is true that Man United’s current priorities are thought to be up front and in midfield, meaning a €70m budget for a new goalkeeper seems unlikely, especially if De Gea does indeed remain at Old Trafford.