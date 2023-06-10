Erik ten Hag and Manchester United players are open to Mason Greenwood’s return to the team



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he’s happy to have Mason Greenwood return to the team.

In a major update to the Greenwood situation, it has been claimed that his teammates would also welcome him back if club bosses elected to give him a chance to revive his United career.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

In February this year, the Crown Prosecution Service released a statement indicating that all charges against Greenwood were dropped. The CPS cited the emergence of new evidence and the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case as reasons for not proceeding with the case.

United launched their own investigation into the matter and it seems that a final decision following the probe is coming.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated that United are keen on sending Greenwood out on loan.

It was relayed that United are considering this option amidst interest from Italy, Spain and Turkey.

According to The Sun, however, Ten Hag has told the United board he would not oppose having the striker back.

The Sun reports, “Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is willing to bring Mason Greenwood back into his squad. He has made it clear he is happy for the suspended striker, 21, to play again after charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped earlier this year.

“The Sun understands most of his team-mates at Old Trafford would welcome him back into the dressing room if the club agrees. But Old Trafford executives who deal with sponsors and commercial deals remain concerned about the effect on the club if he plays for them again.”

A source close to the matter spoke to The Sun and explained Greenwood’s thoughts and feelings on his uncertain circumstances at Old Trafford.

The source told The Sun, “Mason was delighted to hear that the manager and most of his team-mates would welcome him back. He firmly believes he is an innocent man and is very frustrated he’s not been able to play.

“He understands that the club have had to carry out an investigation, but he feels like his career is slipping by. He and his team have made clear to United that they now want to know what is happening.”

As per the source, Greenwood’s people have given United an ultimatum: “sack him or back him.”

The Sun points out that a final decision will be made by the Glazers within the next week. The investigation has already ended.

