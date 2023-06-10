Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani set to join Boca Juniors



Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is close to joining Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

Cavani signed for United in October 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain.

He joined the Red Devils on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

In his debut season for United, Cavani made a notable impact.

His second campaign was hampered by constantly occurring injuries and physical setbacks that convinced United to ultimately let him go rather than pursue an extended stay for him.

The 36-year-old joined Valencia as a free agent from Old Trafford.

In 25 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season, Cavani managed five goals and two assists. Valencia had a poor season with the club securing safety from relegation on the final day of the campaign.

According to Bolavip, Cavani is on the radar of Boca Juniors. While at United, Boca tried to sign Cavani, the Uruguayan elected to remain at Old Trafford for an extra season.

Bolavip reports that even as recently as last summer, Boca made an attempt to sign Cavani.

The prospect of playing in Europe was however too strong for Cavani who chose to move to Spain with Valencia.

Cavani’s decision was also motivated by the World Cup and the need to make Uruguay’s squad for the showpiece competition held in Qatar.

As per Bolavip, Valencia have already decided not to keep the former United goalscorer. At the Mestalla Stadium, there is a need to reduce the club’s wage bill and this could be facilitated by Cavani’s departure.

Boca are prepared to add Cavani to their ranks and are willing to meet his €4m market valuation.

It seems that a new chapter is beckoning for the ex-United man who scored 16 Premier League goals for the Red Devils during his time in England.

