Javier Hernandez: Ex-Manchester United striker suffers devastating ACL injury blow



Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez suffered an ACL injury while playing for his current club, LA Galaxy against Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Hernandez went down with a knee injury during the first half of the game and had to be stretchered off.

LA Galaxy went on to lose the game 3-2 and effectively get knocked out of US Open Cup during the quarter-final clash.

The MLS giants released a statement that read, “The LA Galaxy today announced that forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during the club’s 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match against Real Salt Lake on June 7.”

“Hernández will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process.”

United took to social media to wish their former star a speedy recovery.

Wishing you the best in your recovery, @CH14_ ❤️ https://t.co/WqgCKfbNc0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 9, 2023

The player’s injury will almost certainly rule him out for the rest of the campaign. His contract ends at the end of the season and the magnitude of such a setback means that his time with LA Galaxy may have come to an end. Whether at his age he will be able to come back from such a setback must be in question.

The Mexican joined LA Galaxy in 2020 and has gone on to become one of the club’s most important players.

He was made captain of the team just a month after signing. In 83 total appearances for LA Galaxy, the 35-year-old has scored 39 goals.

While at United, Hernandez won two Premier League titles before leaving Old Trafford to sign for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Before this, he spent time out on loan in Spain with Real Madrid.

Hernandez eventually returned to England, this time as a West Ham player. He spent two seasons at the London Stadium before transferring to Sevilla in 2019.

It’s from Sevilla that LA Galaxy signed the goalscorer.

Everyone at The Peoples Person wishes Hernandez good luck as he undergoes his recovery journey.

